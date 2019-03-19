DUANE MELVIN WERNING Shellsburg Duane Melvin Werning, 83, was born on Jan. 16, 1936, to Arthur and Emma (Weiss) Werning of Newhall, Iowa, and was escorted to be with his Savior on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Services will be held Friday, March 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Newhall. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Newhall and one hour before the service. He was diagnosed with cancer and transitioned peacefully at his home. He was united in marriage to Ruth Floyd in 1957. She was escorted to be with her Savior in 1994. In 1998, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Haines. He enjoyed the simple things in life, mowing the lawn, fishing in the little creeks, dancing, casinos, card games, country drives to look at crops and, most importantly, his family, from the oldest generation to the youngest. (The grandchildren and great-grandchildren were favorites, tho!) He spent his life working hard at Wilson Meat Packing Plant, Quaker Oats and Newco Elevator and in carpentry. He had a construction business for many years, but his passion was in farming, livestock and living in the country. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; four children, Diane (David) Mudderman, Douglas (Cindy) Werning, Mark (Lori) Werning and Michael (Teresa) Werning; 13 grandchildren, Dustin (Kelli) Mudderman, Theresa (Kasey) Schmitt, Derik (Jamie) Mudderman, Autumn (Michael) Clark, Jeffrey (Brittany) Werning, Jessica Werning, Matthew (Jessica) Werning, Breanna (Matt) Ties, Melinda Werning, Justin (Alicia) Werning and Chessa, Kayla and Joshua Werning; 15 great-grandchildren, Reagan, Dalton, Rylee, Kael, Kaden, Addyson, Mason, Mya, Emmett, Loralie (in April), Tanner, Brynlee, Madelyn, baby girl (in June) and Lincoln (in April); two brothers, Wilfred and Vernon; brothers-in-laws, Alfred Karsten, Don Huedephol, Ronnie McClure, Denny McClure and Phil Winkler; sisters-in-laws, Kathy Werning, Pat Werning, Doris Werning, Tammy Werning, Alice Meyer, Ursula McClure and Judy McClure; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; brothers, Delbert, Merlin, Charles and Leroy; sisters, Lorene Karsten and Ruth Huedephol; his fathers-in-law and mothers-in law; two brothers-in law; four sisters-in-law; one niece; one great-niece; three nephews; and one great-nephew. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary