DUANE PHILLIP SAARI Cedar Rapids Duane Phillip Saari, 63, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, sadly passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in De Soto, Mo. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years, Laurie (Hindman) Saari of De Soto, Mo.; children, Dustin (Rebecca) Saari of Imperial, Mo., and April (Danny) Akers of Marion, Iowa; five grandchildren, Addison and Hudson Saari of Imperial, Mo., and DJ, Sonia and Kayden Akers of Marion, Iowa; three siblings, Jill (Mike) Fitzpatrick of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Rod (Vicki) Saari of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Janelle (Dave) Kurth of Millstadt, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Charlotte (Woods) Saari; and his brother, David Saari. Duane was born on Oct. 5, 1956, in Virginia, Minn., the youngest of five children. He resided in the Cedar Rapids/Hiawatha area and served as a police officer in Hiawatha for five years until moving to Colorado in 1983 to pursue a career in aviation. After acquiring his pilot ratings, he owned and operated a flight school for more than 10 years. Continuing his love for aviation, he worked for Pilatus Business Aircraft Ltd. for many years, followed by a position with Air Methods Corporation. Duane was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, and fixing or tinkering with just about anything. He was a very generous, selfless and loving person, always there to provide love and support to his family and friends. He will be forever missed by all, including his best buddy, his dog Hunter. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 6, at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements were under the direction of Cedar Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2020