Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Duane "Dude" Thenhaus

Duane "Dude" Thenhaus Obituary
DUANE "DUDE" THENHAUS Marion Duane "Dude" Thenhaus, 88, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Stateroom at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A public visitation will begin one hour prior. Duane Louis Thenhaus was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Louis and Mildred (Mikalasko) Thenhaus. He was a graduate of Coe College where he played football. He was a Lieutenant Colonel with the U.S. Air Force for 28.5 years before retiring in 1981, during which time he was awarded the Bronze Star. Duane was married to Therese Estelle Novak on June 6, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was an avid sea shell collector and he spent many years traveling the world with his wife. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle, and was an eclectic music lover who enjoyed attending concerts. Duane is survived by his wife of 66 years, Therese; three children, Mark (Penny) Thenhaus, Lori (Keith) Schwartz and Michael (Linda) Thenhaus; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Ron Thenhaus. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be directed to the family at cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
