DUANE VERNON KUHN Walker Duane Vernon Kuhn, 56, of Walker, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Oak Grove Christian Church, Shellsburg. Pastor Matt Magee will officiate. Burial: Spencer Grove Cemetery, Walker. Duane was born May 4, 1962, in Vinton, the son of Vernon and Lorna (Tilson) Kuhn. He was a lifelong farmer on the family farm and loved his cattle. Duane was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church. Duane is survived by his daughter, Tess Kuhn (Josh Hagen) of Walker; son, Trent Kuhn (Erin Hosch) of Coggon; father, Vernon Kuhn; brothers, Don (Laurie) Kuhn and Darrell Kuhn; sisters, Denise (John) Sherrets, Deanna Trumbull and Danette Hromidko; significant other, Joan Kick; and former wife, Nancy Kuhn. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorna Kuhn; and one brother, David Kuhn. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Duane at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
