Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Vernon Kuhn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Duane Vernon Kuhn Obituary
DUANE VERNON KUHN Walker Duane Vernon Kuhn, 56, of Walker, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Oak Grove Christian Church, Shellsburg. Pastor Matt Magee will officiate. Burial: Spencer Grove Cemetery, Walker. Duane was born May 4, 1962, in Vinton, the son of Vernon and Lorna (Tilson) Kuhn. He was a lifelong farmer on the family farm and loved his cattle. Duane was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church. Duane is survived by his daughter, Tess Kuhn (Josh Hagen) of Walker; son, Trent Kuhn (Erin Hosch) of Coggon; father, Vernon Kuhn; brothers, Don (Laurie) Kuhn and Darrell Kuhn; sisters, Denise (John) Sherrets, Deanna Trumbull and Danette Hromidko; significant other, Joan Kick; and former wife, Nancy Kuhn. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorna Kuhn; and one brother, David Kuhn. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Duane at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now