DUANE EDWARD WALTHART Vinton Duane Edward Walthart, 68, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Vinton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz and the Rev. Dr. Dennis Morey officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and one hour before services Friday at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Duane was born June 16, 1950, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Myron E. and Helen Greaser Walthart. He was a 1968 graduate of Garrison High School. On Oct. 7, 1972, Duane was united in marriage to Rebecca Sue Siegel at Vinton Presbyterian Church. Duane was a lifelong farmer and shared his wisdom as a 4-H leader. He was an active member of Vinton Presbyterian Church. He was an elder and taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and was a junior youth group leader for many years. Duane was a huge Hawkeye fan. He loved spending time with his family. They were his number one priority. Duane is survived by his wife of 46 years, Becky, of Vinton; his children, Brian (Laura) Walthart of Iowa City and Natalie Walthart of St. Louis, Mo.; siblings, Linda (Arlen) Nannen of LeMars, Larry (Marlene) Walthart of Estherville, David (friend Tracy) Walthart, Kim (Todd) Frank and Lori (Dean) Williams, all of Vinton; grandchildren, Jackson and Megan Walthart; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the Jackson Better Farmers 4-H Club. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019