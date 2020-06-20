Dusty McDowell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dusty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUSTY MCDOWELL Cedar Rapids Dusty McDowell, 45, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully in his home Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Celebration of Life details are pending and there will be a private family burial. Dusty is survived by his wife, Rachel McDowell; children, Austin (Morgan) McDowell and Skyler (Paige) McDowell; brother, Mat Hentges; sister, Heather Morgan; mother, Terry Butler; and cat, Lovey. He was preceded in death by his stepdad, Ken Butler. Dusty was an incredibly smart person, full of life and always had a way to make people laugh. He also was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and never missed a game. He leaves behind many family members, friends, neighbors and acquaintances and will be remembered by all who knew him. His family would like to send a sincere thank-you for all of the condolences they have received.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved