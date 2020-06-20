DUSTY MCDOWELL Cedar Rapids Dusty McDowell, 45, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully in his home Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Celebration of Life details are pending and there will be a private family burial. Dusty is survived by his wife, Rachel McDowell; children, Austin (Morgan) McDowell and Skyler (Paige) McDowell; brother, Mat Hentges; sister, Heather Morgan; mother, Terry Butler; and cat, Lovey. He was preceded in death by his stepdad, Ken Butler. Dusty was an incredibly smart person, full of life and always had a way to make people laugh. He also was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and never missed a game. He leaves behind many family members, friends, neighbors and acquaintances and will be remembered by all who knew him. His family would like to send a sincere thank-you for all of the condolences they have received.



