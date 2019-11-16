|
|
DUWAIN KUPER Scotch Grove Duwain Kuper, 84, of Scotch Grove, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Luke's-UnityPoint Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Matt Read will officiate. Duwain was born Nov. 1, 1935, in Stanley, Iowa, the son of August and Milly (Rickels) Kuper. He attended Monticello High School and graduated in 1953. In his early years, he worked construction and drove a milk route and in his spare time he was a star pitcher on his softball team. He had a passion for trout fishing, Rendezvous and making willow furniture. Duwain was an avid gun collector, a very talented painter and jewelry maker. Duwain met and married Mary Jane Rees on Aug. 18, 1973, and later divorced. He drove a school bus for 49 years for the Monticello School District. He enjoyed watching his kids' and grandkids' sporting events over the years and was a Chicago Bears fan. Survivors include his two children, Jody (Dave) Lietz, Dan (Gwen) Kuper, both of Scotch Grove; grandchildren, Jordan, Trey and Jayden Kuper; stepgrandchildren, Zack Lietz, Hayley (Cole) Carstens, and Breeanna and Kristen Lietz; one step-great grandson, Jett Carstens, siblings, Galen Kuper and Janet (Quintin) Davis, both of Scotch Grove; and two nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Ann Kuper; and nephew, Steve Kuper. Duwain aka "Kup" or "Teddy Bear" was loved by anyone who knew him, especially his grandkids who called him "Big Papa." He will be greatly missed and remembered always. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019