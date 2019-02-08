DWAINE RUSSELL PERSELS Oxford Junction Dwaine Russell Persels, 87, of Oxford Junction, Iowa, passed away on Feb. 6, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. To honor Dwaine's life, a visitation will be held at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. with military honors. A burial will be held at the Mayflower Cemetery following. Dwaine was born on April 16, 1931, in Osceola, Iowa, to Floyd and Vivian (Farr) Persels. After high school, he continued his education and received a bachelor's degree from Simpson College and a master's and specialist degrees in education from Drake University. He served faithfully and honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and he spent one and a half years in Japan. On Sept. 9, 1952, Dwaine was united in marriage to Hazel Higbee at Simpson Methodist Church in Des Moines. Dwaine's career as an educator included positions as a teacher, a coach and an administrator. He served as superintendent of Oxford Junction Consolidated Schools for 25 years. Dwaine enjoyed fishing, golfing, reading and counting ribs. He also cheered for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He is survived by his children, Jo Ellen (Steven) Benn of Rapid City, S.D., Sally (Len) Clapp of Anamosa and Michael (Lisa) Persels of Tiffin; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Hazel; his two brothers, Dwight and Darrell; and his granddaughter, Rachel. Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Wapsi Post 473 in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary