DWAYNE CASSILL Buckeye, Ariz. Dwayne Cassill, Buckeye, Ariz, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home. He is survived by his children, Roger and Colleen Cassill, Jay and Shelly Cassill, and Stephanie (Cassill) and Chad Prochaska. He also is survived by seven grandchildren, Zachary Cassill, Landon (Katie) Cassill, Echo Cassill, Josh Cassill, Jeremy (Crystal) Cassill, Bridget Prochaska and Carla Prochaska; four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Glenda (Joe Hobbs), Deb DeJongh and Sherry (Mike Willour) Miller; many nieces and nephews, including very special nephew, Ron Canny, Phoenix; and his former wife, Janet Dale. Dwayne also is survived by his special friend, Joyce Hall, Buckeye, Ariz.; and best friends, Randy and Cherie Poston. Dwayne was preceded in death by his sister, Echo; his parents, Irene and Harvey Cassill; and his grandson, Alex Prochaska. Dwayne Cassill was born on Sept. 30, 1947, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He moved to Cedar Rapids, where he worked for several years at Wilson's meat packing plant as the general foreman. Later, by the grace of God, in 1972, he and Janet founded a modest car business that they named "Cassill Motors & Towing." 47 years later, that would become his legacy. Dwayne was the original car geek. He taught his boys everything from mechanical and body work, to selling cars and leading people. Dwayne was self-taught and resourceful. As he learned more and taught his boys, they developed a bond that few can understand, but every dad wishes for. Together, they built a business. Dwayne also understood and related to people extremely well. In the auto business or in his real estate endeavors, if you knew him, then you connected with him. He was a man of his word and he was genuine. Many families were given opportunities they otherwise would not have had because of his generosity. Dwayne was never afraid to get involved and do the things that needed to be done. From the church board, to the creation of the Iowa Independent Auto Dealers Association, Dwayne was a leader. He served as both vice president and later as president of the IIADA in a pivotal time in the history of that organization. He also was a regional director of the NIADA, a member of Toastmasters, Rotary Clubs, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the Elks Club. Dwayne was interviewed and featured several times in the National Independent Auto Dealers Association magazine. One of the life skills he was proudest of was that he had been a pilot for 40 years. Originally, he got his license for business purposes, but he loved his Cessna and Beechcraft and traveled many air miles, many of which were circles around the city with friends. He shared his love of flying with his granddaughter, Echo, and son, Roger, as pilots. Dwayne belonged to Carefree Church, Cave Creek, Ariz. Services will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m., with a reception to follow. There also will be a Celebration of Life reception on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 2939 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on behalf of Dwayne and his family to Carefree Church (please note Cassill family), 5025 East Carefree Highway, Cave Creek, AZ 85331, www.carefreechurch.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019