DWAYNE CHESTER ELLWOOD Marion Dwayne Chester Ellwood, 90, of Marion, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Winslow House Care Center, Marion. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 16, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral service: noon Saturday, following visitation, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa, Iowa. Dwayne was born June 13, 1928, near Scotch Grove, Iowa, the son of Frank and Luana (Minehart) Ellwood. He graduated from Anamosa High School, where he played lineman and ran on a relay team for the Blue Raiders. Dwayne continued his education, earning a bookkeeping degree from Cedar Rapids Business College. In his free time, he enjoyed roller skating at local indoor rinks, where he met his future wife. Dwayne was united in marriage to Donna Shedek on Nov. 14, 1951. They raised two children, son Jerry and daughter Roma Gregory (Ellwood). Dwayne worked at Hatchman Brookman Lumber Yard, and later continued his employment at Iowa Manufacturing as a bookkeeper for the majority of his career. In retirement, Dwayne enjoyed going to senior dances with his wife, reading, visiting his grandchildren in Minnesota and gardening. Dwayne is survived by his son, Jerry Ellwood of Marion; daughter, Roma (Mike) Gregory of Roseville, Minn.; granddaughter, Amanda (Greg) Brawley of Arden Hills, Minn.; grandson, Thomas (Krysten) Gregory of Maplewood, Minn.; and two great-granddaughters, Claire and Quinn Brawley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Donna (Shedek) Ellwood; parents, Frank and Luana Ellwood; two brothers, Marvin and Ralph Ellwood; and two sisters, Beryl (Ellwood) May and Pearl Ellwood. Memorials may be made in Dwayne's memory to the First United Methodist Church, 5050 REC Dr., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Dwayne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary