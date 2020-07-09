DWIGHT A. HUEDEPOHL Iowa City Dwight A. Huedepohl, 49, of Iowa City, and formerly of Brooklyn, died on July 6, 2020, at his home of natural causes. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grinnell. Burial will be in the Victor Memorial Cemetery in Victor. The Huedepohl family will receive family and friends one-hour before from 9 to 10 a.m. to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grinnell. For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com
