1/
Dwight Charles Fenton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DWIGHT CHARLES FENTON Cedar Rapids Dwight Charles Fenton, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, July 30, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital. Services: private at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Dwight was born May 3, 1929, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, the son of Lloyd and Edna (Burgin) Fenton. He married Charlene Buresh on June 19, 1949. They later divorced. He then married Merine J. Hansen on June 28, 1986, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Dwight was a carpenter. He was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Dwight is survived by his brother, Don Fenton; his sisters, Linda Huber and Dorothy Wood; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Merine; former wife, Charlene Buresh; brothers, Dean and Dwayne Fenton; and a sister, Patti Brogan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved