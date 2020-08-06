DWIGHT CHARLES FENTON Cedar Rapids Dwight Charles Fenton, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, July 30, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital. Services: private at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Dwight was born May 3, 1929, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, the son of Lloyd and Edna (Burgin) Fenton. He married Charlene Buresh on June 19, 1949. They later divorced. He then married Merine J. Hansen on June 28, 1986, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Dwight was a carpenter. He was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Dwight is survived by his brother, Don Fenton; his sisters, Linda Huber and Dorothy Wood; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Merine; former wife, Charlene Buresh; brothers, Dean and Dwayne Fenton; and a sister, Patti Brogan.



