DWIGHT G. COLLIVER Washington On Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, Dwight G. Colliver went to dance once again with the love of his life. Dwight passed away in Edinburg, Texas, following a short illness. He was surrounded by his family. Dwight is survived by daughter, Cindy Gonterman of Washington; son, Chris Colliver of Keota; brother, Hal Colliver of Keota; granddaughter, Stephanie Miksch of Denver, Colo.; grandson, Don (wife, Sheri) Miksch; and great-granddaughters, Taylor and Kinley Miksch of Washington. Dwight was born to Verne and Ruth (Flanigan) Colliver in Tina, Mo., on Nov. 24, 1932. The family moved to a farm near Sigourney, Iowa. Dwight graduated from Sigourney High School despite the family relocating to West Chester in 1951. He joined the U.S. army and was honorably discharged in 1955. He married Edna Renoux on June 24, 1955. She preceded him in death in Feburary 2018. Dwight and Edna farmed in the Washington area together for more than 60 years. Some of the original snowbirds, they loved traveling to McAllen, Texas, for more than 40 years. During their travels, they met people from all over; they loved to throw parties, play practical jokes and never refused someone who asked for help. Dwight wished to be cremated and will have a private service with military rites at a later date. There also will be a time to remember and celebrate their lives in the spring at their rural home in Washington. Details will be published when all information is available. Memorials may be sent to 1815 Hwy 1, Washington, Iowa, and will go to the Heritage Building (old West Chester School).
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019