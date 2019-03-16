Services Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service 605 Kirkwood Ave Iowa City , IA 52240 319-338-8171 Resources More Obituaries for Dwight Wood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dwight Lorin "Bud" Wood

Obituary Condolences Flowers DWIGHT LORIN "BUD" WOOD Oxford Bud Wood was granted peace as he departed this earth. He lives on in the hearts of his wife of 65 years, LaVona (Kadera); his six children; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Honorary pall bearers are grandsons Ryan Wood, Mitch Wood, Casey Wood, Clint Bigelow, Sam Dains, Nathan Studebaker, Nicholas Bartle and Benjamin Bartle. Burial with military honors will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be sent to Oxford Legion Memorial Wall fund, Oxford First Responders, Oxford Fire Department or Iowa City Hospice. Bud was born June 13, 1926, to Dwight and Maude (Campbell) Wood. He died on March 13, 2019, under the care of Iowa City Hospice at Mercy Hospital Hospice. Bud grew up in the Iowa City and Tiffin areas. He graduated from Tiffin High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served as a communications specialist. During his tenure with the Army, he was recognized with the following awards and medals: Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, and United Nations Korean Service Medal. After his service in Korea, Bud returned to the Tiffin area where he farmed south of Tiffin. He met LaVona Kadera and they married Feb. 16, 1954, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford. They continued to farm south of Tiffin until 1962 when they purchased a farm between Tiffin and Oxford, which is now part of F.W. Kent Park. Bud was employed at the park in its early development. They later moved to a farm southeast of Oxford and continued to farm until retirement. Bud did a lot of custom hay baling in the area with an Allis Chalmers tractor and small round hay baler. He was also a longtime school bus driver for Clear Creek School District. Bud was an avid outdoorsman and instilled his love of nature, hunting and fishing in his children. Bud loved deer hunting and continued to hunt through age 91. His children were introduced to both farm chores and hunting and fishing at an early age. Bud also exposed his children to responsibility and leadership activities through involvement in 4-H. He served as a leader in the club he had been a member of during his youth. In retirement, Bud enjoyed gardening and often tried new vegetables and new varieties of traditional vegetables. He also raised hens, which were more like pets than livestock. During retirement years, Bud and LaVona enjoyed camping and traveling to visit his aunts and uncles, daughter and her family, as well as local outings with a camping club. Bud developed an interest in raising rabbits in 2018. Bud was an active member of the Oxford American Legion and marched in the annual Fourth of July parade. Bud and LaVona were blessed with six children, Patty (Mike) Wood Bartle, and their three children, Emma (Tyler) Tufte and their daughter, Adriana; Benjamin (deceased) (Brandy Erickson) and their daughter, Bella Bartle; and Nicholas Bartle; Sandy (Pat Hoekstra) Dains, Sam (Karly); and Ashley and her children, Joey Dains, Moniyah Wright and Avion Dains; Barbara (Warren) Bigelow and their children, Mandy (Anthony) Browne and their children, TJ and Maya; Clinton (Christine) and their daughters, Elise and Eve; Krissy (Jason) Gilbreath; Debbie (Harold) Studebaker and their children, Tasha (Clint) Feurerbach and their children, Dylan and Luke; Nathan (Jill) Studebaker; Bob (Ann) and their children, Ryan (Laura) and their daughter, Maren; Katie (Dylan) Wade and their daughters, Hayden and Halle; Kelly (Chris) Robertson and their sons, Micah and Noah; and son, Bill (Jennifer) and their children, Mitchell (Laura) and their children, Evelyn and Camden; Casey (Autumn); and daughter, Allie. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Maude (Campbell) Wood; brother, Don (Tootie) Wood; sister, Norma (Ivan) Ball; son-in-law, Daryl Dains; and grandson, Benjamin Joseph Bartle. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries