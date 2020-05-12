Home

Dwight Martin
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Cascade Community Cemetery
Visitation
Private
DWIGHT D. MARTIN Cascade Dwight D. Martin, 65, of North Liberty, Iowa, formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, in North Liberty. Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, private family visitation will be held for Dwight on Saturday, May 16. Private family burial also will be held at Cascade Community Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Peach presiding. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Dwight Martin Family, P.O. 430, Cascade, IA 52033. Dwight was born Feb. 2, 1955, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Duane and Doris (Carter) Martin. He was a graduate of Monticello High School in Monticello, Iowa. He worked as a welder at Conveyor Engineering and Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Dwight was an outdoors man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding, where he showed he was a true Harley-Davidson fan. He was a loving father to four children and grandfather to 10 grandchildren with whom he enjoyed spending time. Those left to cherish his memory are his four children, Gerrod (Jessica) Martin of Oxford, Iowa, Zachary (Nichole) Martin of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Rebecca (Cody) Ballsteadt of Cedar Rapids and Jeremy Martin of Mount Vernon; 10 grandchildren; one brother, Dean (Lynda) Martin of Maquoketa, Iowa; and two sisters, Vickie (Terry) Hagedorn of Kalona, Iowa, and Dixie (Lance) Kromminga of Monticello, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020
