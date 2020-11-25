DYANNE L. DUDLEY Iowa City DyAnne L. Dudley, 68, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born Nov. 8, 1952, DyAnne grew up in Marion, Iowa, and attended Linn-Mar High School before graduating from there in 1969. On Sept. 6, 1975, two years after a chance meeting on her 21st birthday over a game of pool, she married Lorin K. Dudley. With an expanding family, and Dudley Brothers Co. continuing to grow, they moved to Iowa City in 1980 and made it their home. DyAnne was active in the Democratic party on many levels, working on numerous local, state and national campaigns and once running for Iowa City Council herself. In addition to direct political involvement, she was an outspoken and financial supporter of organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center and the ACLU. DyAnne was actively involved locally in the County Johnson Irish, and in supporting DVIP and the Iowa City Crisis Center. Although constantly striving to help as many as possible, her greatest passion was supporting the local youth. Always a sucker for magazines, cookies, or really any child approaching her door with a smile and a cause, she became the first stop for many fundraising campaigns. Her love and support for children young and old was never more apparent then during her annual Easter and Halloween parties, "adopting" any and all who came under her roof. Her family includes her husband, business partner and soulmate, Lorin; their children, Jamake and his wife, Katherine, Rhiannon Dudley-Lucas and JT Egli; grandson, Xander; and her siblings, Becky (Steve) Kemble, Rob (Julie) Turnis and Angie Chalstrom. A celebration is currently being planned for Oct. 30, 2021, fittingly to take place during their annual Halloween party. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Iowa City Crisis Center, the Iowa Donor Network or the general memorial fund. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
