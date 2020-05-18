Home

Dylan J. Fluaitt Obituary
DYLAN JAMES FLUAITT Iowa City Dylan James Fluaitt, 27, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends are welcome to join the funeral procession, which will leave Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Attendees must social distance at the cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would appreciate those attending to follow the guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation or to the Dylan Fluaitt Memorial Fund. Dylan is survived by his parents; his brother, Drew (Emily) and their daughter, Avery; his sister, McKenzie and her boyfriend, Chris; his grandmother, Sandra Fluaitt; and aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Mary Jayne Madden and Arthur Fluaitt. "PEACE OUT" For the complete obituary and to send online condolences, go to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2020
