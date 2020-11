DYLAN STORM WEAVER Belle Plaine Dylan Storm Weaver, 21, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away suddenly Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in a motor vehicle accident. Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, with a time for sharing to follow at 3 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneral service.com . Please be mindful of everyone's safety, respect social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate.