EARL DONALD DYKEMA Cedar Rapids The Rev. Earl Donald Dykema passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with a visitation beginning an hour prior, on Thursday, March 7, at Peace Christian Reformed Church. Burial will be at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Earl was born on Aug. 29, 1928, to Clarence Dykema and Marie (Terpstra) Dykema in Holland, Mich. He married Betty (Arkema) Dykema on Aug. 12, 1952, in Sully, Iowa. Earl was a pastor at Wright CRC, Kanawha, Iowa; Crownpoint CRC, Crownpoint, N.M.; Beacon Light CRC, Gary, Ind.; and Peace CRC, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He then served as regional director for CRHM until his retirement in 1993. Earl was an active member at Peace Church where he led many classes over the years. He volunteered at His Hands Free Clinic. He is survived by his three children, Richard (Faye) Dykema of Palo, Susan Dykema of Anchorage, Ark., Philip (Peter Lundeen) Dykema of Maryville, Wash.; two grandchildren, David Dykema and Deanna (Gabe) Julich; two great-granddaughters; and his three siblings, Dale, Ed and John Dykema. Earl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty; and his parents; and stepmother, Deane. The family thanks the many members of Peace Church for their abundant care for Earl and Betty and family over the years, Angela with Hospice, and Dave and the Northbrook Care Center staff for the support they gave Earl in the past month. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to His Hands Free Clinic, Peace Christian Reformed Church-Christian School Tuition Support, Berega Infants Home Tanzania and Zuni Christian School. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.