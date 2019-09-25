Home

Earl "Tom" Hemminger Jr.

Earl "Tom" Hemminger Jr. Obituary
EARL THOMAS "TOM" HEMMINGER JR. Cedar Rapids Earl Thomas "Tom" Hemminger Jr., 77, of Cedar Rapids, died at his home on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Private family graveside services at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include two daughters, Michele (George) Hahn of Amana and Terry Marquez of Arizona. He also is survived by four grandchildren, Chase and Chandler Bolton and Merrick Harper and McKenna Hemminger. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dean; and a daughter, Elizabeth Hemminger. Tom was born Sept. 25, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Earl and Helen (Yuza) Hemminger Sr. He was a technician at ADM and retired from there after more than 30 years of service. Tom enjoyed fishing, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, working on his cars and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to Tom's family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
