EARL MCCAUSTLAND Monticello Earl McCaustland, 89, of Monticello, formerly of Lime Springs, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at United Church of Monticello, 123 N. Chestnut St., with a reception following. Visitation with the family will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, before the service. Earl was born July 25, 1930, in Lime Springs, Iowa, to Earl and Lovira (Sanborn) McCaustland. He graduated from Lime Springs High School and continued his education at Luther College, where he played football. He transferred to UNI to earn his teaching certificate. After two years of teaching in Wyoming, Iowa, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving four years in Japan during the Korean War. Upon his return, he attended UNI, earning his bachelor's degree followed by a master's degree from the University of Iowa. On June 3, 1956, Earl was united in marriage to Norene Norgaard in Harlan at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Earl and Norene made their home in Monticello, where they raised their family. Earl was a teacher, coach and driver education instructor at Monticello High School for 35 years. He was a former president of the Lions Club. He was an active member of the United Church of Monticello. Earl took his responsibility as a citizen seriously by being well informed and exercising the right to vote. In his free time, Earl enjoyed fishing at his beloved Blanche Lake, gardening, reading, watching sports but, most of all, spending time with his family. Earl is survived by his wife of 63 years, Norene; his sister, Norine (Kenyard) Smith of Great Falls, Mont.; his sister, Verna Lewison of Anamosa; his sister, Lynda (Paul) Boyle of Dummerston, Vt.; son, Douglas (Karla) of Minnetonka, Minn.; daughter, Kristen (Christopher) Wilbricht of Belleville, Wis.; son, Matthew (Staci) of Rockford, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Jackson and Stella Harrison, Kamdyn Dean, Nicholas (Karin), Tyler and Abigail Wilbricht and EJ and Mason McCaustland; and nine nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his infant sister, Belva Ann; his brother-in-law, Paul Lewison; and his nephew, Craig Smith. Memorials may be directed to the United Church of Monticello and the / in Iowa City.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019