Earl Takes

EARL W. TAKES Cedar Rapids Earl W. Takes, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Private funeral services for family only will be held Friday. Earl was born April 19, 1936. He was a lifelong builder and remodeler. Earl began his career with Iowa Manufacturing as a draftsman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Anna; and his siblings, Harold, Frank, Rita, Carla and Maribeth. Survivors include his siblings, Grace Gallagher and Marion Takes. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Arlene (Koppes); and children, Dan (Debbie) Takes, Sue (Mike) Gillen, Steve (Courtney) Takes, Dave (Jill) Takes, LeeAnn (Dan) O'Keefe and Diana (Mike) Haake. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
