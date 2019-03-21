EARL W. BARK Clarence Earl W. Bark, 92, of Clarence, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. A private family burial will be held at the Clarence Cemetery with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Earl was born on May 23, 1926, to William and Marie (Griem) Bark in Clarence, Iowa. He married Phyllis Krafock on April 6, 1953, at St. John United Church of Christ. She passed away on Sept. 1, 2010. Earl served his country in the U.S. Army Calvary during World War II. He later farmed and worked as a carpenter at the Clarence Lumberyard. Earl played baseball from his high school years into the Corn Belt League, and also played softball into his 50s. He helped his son-in-law, Dan, build his house when he was in his 80s. At the age of 92, Earl shot his age in golf (46). He is survived by his daughters, Sandy (Todd) Boyer of Bettendorf, Cathy (Dan) Johnson of Mount Union and Susan (Bob) Wallet of Casa Grande, Ariz.; grandchildren, Traci Johnston (Ian), Leslie Wilson (Nic), Alex Wallet (Amanda) and Natayla Wallet; great-grandchildren, Parker, Harper, Rylee, Liam, Lane, Oliver and Andan; and brothers, Frederick (Jean) of Solon and Donald (Jo) of Marion. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary