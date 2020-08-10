EARL WILLIAM MERRITT Marion Earl William Merritt, 92, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of the Springville area, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Springville Cemetery in Springville, officiated by Mike Schultz. Earl was born March 18, 1928, in Springville, Iowa, one of 11 children to Frank and Rose (Mitchell) Merritt. He was a 1945 graduate of Springville High School. On June 28, 1948, Earl was united in marriage to Lucille Balik. Earl was employed at Wilson's/Farmstead for 24 years, retiring in 1990. He owned and operated Pine Ridge farm and enjoyed showing cattle. Earl was also a co-owner of Pine Ridge Antiques in Springville and a trustee of Buffalo Township. Spending time with his family and friends is what Earl enjoyed most. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Earl is survived and lovingly remembered by his four children, Beverly (Gary) Peters of Ames, Iowa, Becky (Alan) Rawson of Alburnett, Iowa, Bradley (Theresa) Merritt of Springville and Betty (Jason) Kirklin of Robins, Iowa; two daughters-in-law, Sandy Merritt of Marion and Cindy Merritt of New York; son-in-law, Jerry Norman of Whittier, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren on the way; and many nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 40 years, Lucille Merritt; two sons, Robert and Bill Merritt; daughter, Barb Norman; one grandson, David Norman; three sisters; and seven brothers. Memorials in Earl's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Earl at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
