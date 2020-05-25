|
|
EARL WILLSON Lisbon Earl Willson, 82, of Lisbon, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time. Please follow social distancing requirements and plan to wait outside for your turn. Private Family Graveside at Lisbon Cemetery. Survivors include his children, Lynn (Greg), Brad (Dawn) and Steven; grandchildren, Arielle (Matt) Dunn and Scott Willson; special friend, Winnie Hosford; best friend, Robert Renner; cousin, Harlan Rasmusson; and several extended family members and friends. Earl L. Willson was born Oct. 24, 1937, in Leon, Iowa, to Howard and Vera (Wyatt) Willson. He attended high school in Albia, graduating in 1956. He joined the U.S. Army, attending boot camp in Fort Leonard Wood. He enjoyed swimming at Cornell in his younger years. Earl was the owner of the Willson Grocery Corp. in Lisbon for many years. He was an avid Hawkeyes football fan, enjoyed reading and taking day trips in the car. He was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; and companion, Diane Shelton. A special thanks to the nurses and doctors at St. Luke's Hospital and to Dr. Younger and his team at Living Center West for their generous care given to Earl.
Published in The Gazette on May 25, 2020