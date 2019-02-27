EARLIS C. ROHRET Oxford Earlis C. Rohret, 94, a longtime Johnson County farmer, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Solon Care Center surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove with Father Robert Cloos officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Peter's Catholic Church or the Cosgrove Institute. Earlis was born Oct. 6, 1924, in rural Johnson County, the son of Cyril and Sara (Meade) Rohret. On Aug. 6, 1946, Earlis married Lucy Files at St. Mary's Church in Iowa City. Earlis was a member of St Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove and was involved in many community activities throughout his years. He served on the Cosgrove school board, the Cosgrove Institute Board and was a member of the National Catholic Order of Foresters for more than 75 years. In 1991, Earlis was appointed by Gov. Terry Branstad to the Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board, serving until 1994. He served on the board of directors of Hills Bank and Trust Co. and Hills Bancorporation from 1976 to 1997, serving as vice chairman from 1995 to 1997. Since 1997, Earlis had served as director emeritus and a board member of Hills Bancorporation Foundation (1997 to 2018). He loved to fish, hunt, swim, spend time with his family and dance at the Eagles to his favorite song "This Old House." The family would like to extend their appreciation to Carrie Detweiler for the years of care and comfort she gave to Earlis. Earlis is survived by his children, Linda Vikel of Oxford, Joan Mooney (Larry), Karen Peterson (Al), Marge Amelon (Jeff) and Amy Bowman (Curt) of Iowa City, Kathy Mahon (Bill) of Cary, Ill., and Gary Rohret of Rochester, Minn.; his brother, James (Trish) Rohret of Cosgrove; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; (with one on the way); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucy, in 2013; his son-in-law, Gerald Vikel, in 2003; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Bernice Dvorsky (Richard), Rebecca Miller (Ralph) and Grace Greazel (Raymond). Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary