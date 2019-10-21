Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Easton Jon Galpin

EASTON JON GALPIN North Liberty Easton Jon Galpin, infant son of Jared and Gina Galpin of North Liberty, Iowa, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on Oct. 17, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, concluding with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Coralville. Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Charles Adam will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the church. Private burial will take place following the funeral in Keota, Iowa. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought or condolence with Easton's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Easton's memory. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Easton's family and his services.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
