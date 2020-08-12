1/1
Edith Alaire Miller
EDITH ALAIRE MILLER Coralville Edith Alaire Miller, 95, of Coralville, Iowa, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020, at Windmill Manor. "Alaire" was born on Feb. 5, 1925, in Ashland, Wis., to Willard and Edna (Pratt) Miller. She graduated from Iowa City High in 1943. She attended the University of Iowa School of Nursing, becoming an x-ray technician. Alaire participated in the World War II Cadet Nursing Corp and was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi. She is survived by one brother, Harvey Miller of Iowa City; and several nieces and nephews. Alaire was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Dale Miller; and one sister, Betty Burrow. No public services are planned. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
