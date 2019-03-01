|
EDITH ANN SCHEEL Cedar Rapids Edith Ann Scheel, 94, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Living Center West Nursing Home in Cedar Rapids. There will be no services at this time. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Edith was born June 29, 1924, the daughter of Ben and Mable (Miller) Scheel, in Cedar Rapids. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Survivors include her sister, Viola Cirocki; and niece, Susan Cirocki. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ervin and George. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019