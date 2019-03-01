Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Scheel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Ann Scheel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edith Ann Scheel Obituary
EDITH ANN SCHEEL Cedar Rapids Edith Ann Scheel, 94, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Living Center West Nursing Home in Cedar Rapids. There will be no services at this time. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Edith was born June 29, 1924, the daughter of Ben and Mable (Miller) Scheel, in Cedar Rapids. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Survivors include her sister, Viola Cirocki; and niece, Susan Cirocki. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ervin and George. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now