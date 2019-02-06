EDITH MAE HOGARTY Iowa City Edith Mae Hogarty, 88, a longtime resident of Iowa City, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Lee's Summit, Mo. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Lensing Funeral Home in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Lunch will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the IPTV Foundation (Iowa Public Television.) Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Prairieburg following the luncheon. Edith Mae Pranskunas was born Aug. 1, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to George and Magdelene Pranskunas. She graduated from Prairieburg High School and attended Upper Iowa University, where she received her teaching certificate. She married Jerome Hogarty on July 12, 1952, in Prairieburg. They moved to Iowa City in 1958, where they raised their four children. Edith taught fourth grade, then left teaching to start their family. During the years that followed, she worked at various part-time jobs as well as earning her realtor's license. She was a natural organizer and displayed a talent for decorating using simple elegance. Family could always go to her to find a creative solution in every corner of life. By working at the Lark Restaurant, Seaton's Grocery, Lakeview Apartments, Partner Realty, and Hy-Vee bakery, Edith would say you learn something from every job you have. She loved spending time on her porch visiting with family and friends. She was known for being welcoming to everyone. Her family was her world. Edith is survived by her children, Annette (Bill) Dane of Urbandale, Joe (Jo) Hogarty of North Liberty, Janis (Brian) Andrade of Lee's Summit and Emily (Ron) Hobbs of Overland Park, Kan.; nine grandchildren, Dennis (Shannon) Dane, Ellen (Chris) Young, Cathy (Joe) Mochal, Kristy (Will) Nebergall, Sean, Brooke and Courtney Martin, and Kyle and Quinten Hobbs; and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Natalie and Audrey Dane, Miles, Rocco and Autumn Young, Lexi and George Mochal and Taylor Andrade. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, in 2004; parents; both sisters, Emma and Dorothy Pranskunas; as well as her grandson, Anthony Andrade. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary