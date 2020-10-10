EDITH KATHERINE HARGRAVE Iowa City Edith Katherine Hargrave, a longtime resident of Iowa City, left her earthly home to reside in heaven on Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Visitation will be before the service from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Rock Island National Cemetery. The funeral service may be viewed live on Zoom. Friends will find the link to zoom under the Tribute Wall on Edith's obituary page at www.lensingfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the (Iowa City Senior) Center or to the University of Iowa Foundation for Palliative Care at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Edith was born in White Plains, N.Y., on Dec. 16, 1933. She was a loving and supportive wife of William J. Hargrave for 40 wonderful years, and the proud mother of five children, Christine, Carl, Clayton, Craig and Connie. She was an amazing woman who always put her family first. She had a strong faith in God and a love for all. She created an atmosphere where everyone who knew her wanted to be a part of her family. She was very active both socially and civically. Survivors also include five grandchildren, Chrystal, Alaysha, Autumn, Korene and Kyle; her grandpup, Cody; and two great-grandchildren. Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her grandson, Antonio. The complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
.