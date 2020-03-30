|
EDITH LORETTA (HENDERSON) RAUS Manchester Edith Loretta (Henderson) Raus, 93, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home in Manchester. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having any public services at this time. Private family graveside services will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester is assisting the family. Edith was born Jan. 6, 1927, in Winthrop, Iowa, the seventh child of John "Dick" and Nellie (Miller) Henderson. She attended schools in Delaware, Linn and Jones counties, and graduated from Art Instructions Schools in Minneapolis, Minn. On Oct. 16, 1950, at the Presbyterian Church in Manchester, Edith was united in marriage to Harlan E. Raus. She was employed by a variety of employers, including the Central Iowa Telephone Co. for 14 years. She was a DJ and announcer for radio station KOUR, a police radio dispatcher, and was an owner/partner with her husband, Harlan of Raus Real Estate. Edith was also a songwriter of several chart songs, and on April 11, 1994, she received the "Songwriter of the Year" award from EMI in Nashville. Edith worked with Judy Demers to complete the process of the "Wheat House" in Manchester charter into the Federal Historical Register of the United States. She worked for the newly formed Office of Economic Opportunity and worked with the Grange Hall members to donate their old church building to the cause. Edith also was an accomplished painter. Her painting of Billy Graham got her the opportunity to present it to Mr. Graham and made news and headlines in the area papers. When the Herbert Hoover library was due to be dedicated, Edith was invited to do a painting of Mr. Hoover. Her painting and a poem about Mr. Hoover were used in the library dedication. The painting is now a part of the Hoover archives. Edith also painted the Old Quaker Mill Dam and it is still hanging behind the front desk of the Manchester Public Library. She also painted the Coffins Grove Stagecoach Stop and the Little Red Schoolhouse. They are part of her private collection, which are on display in homes in Nashville and Denver, Colo. She was a member of the Country Music Association, Broadcast Music Inc., Nashville Songwriters Association International and Reunion of Professional Entertainers headquartered in Nashville. She is survived by several extended family members, as well as many longtime friends. Edith was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, George Henderson, Herbert "Guy" Henderson and Alvin Henderson; and three sisters, Ruby Locke, Lena Glass and Bernice Hurley.
