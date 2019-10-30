|
EDITH HARRIETT MCGREW Springville Edith Harriett McGrew, 96, of Springville, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Harriett was born in West Bend, Iowa, on Nov. 22, 1922. She was the daughter of Harry and Esther Jacobs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Ward McGrew. She enjoyed many activities including, music, painting, writing, camping, fishing and golf. She also enjoyed playing the organ at the church. Harriett was the beloved mother of Sandy Mueller, Allen McGrew and Bernie McGrew. She also was beloved grandmother to five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. A reception will be held at the Methodist Church in Springville following the service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Mercy in memory of Edith.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019