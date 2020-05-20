Home

Edith "Edie" Nekola

Edith "Edie" Nekola Obituary
EDITH "EDIE" NEKOLA Cedar Rapids Edith "Edie" Nekola, 81, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. An intimate graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama, Iowa. Family and close friends are welcome. Edie was born Sept. 22, 1938, in Tama, Iowa. She was the daughter of Victor and Mary (Ohland) Varnum. She married Fred Nekola on Oct. 16, 1959. Edie obtained her RN license from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1959, completed her BSN at Coe College in 1974, and then pursued a Master of Arts degree at the University of Iowa, graduating in 1980. Edie's two biggest loves were her family and her career as a nursing instructor. She dedicated herself to both and was beloved by her husband, children, grandchildren and the many students she taught over the years at St. Luke's, Coe College, Mount Mercy and Kirkwood. She is survived by her husband, Fred; a son, Jeff, who lives in the Czech Republic where he teaches at Masaryk University; and a daughter, Laura, who is a school librarian at Attea Middle School in Glenview, Ill. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Aiden and Anna O'Brien, who are the children of Laura and husband, Jerry O'Brien; and her sister, Marietta Shutte of Batavia, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Victor; and brother, Clark. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids and Cedar Rapids Metro Parkinson's Association. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020
