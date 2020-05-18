|
EDITH PAULINE (ROPP) HELMUTH Kalona Edith Pauline (Ropp) Helmuth was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Kalona, Iowa, the daughter of Lewis and Magdalena (Hershberger) Ropp. She attended Pleasant Hill rural school. On Dec. 21, 1952, she was united in marriage to Paul Jay Helmuth. Edith served two years with her husband in 1W Service in Des Moines. The couple returned to Kalona and farmed until their retirement. Edith was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church, where she was very active in the women's sewing circle and taught Sunday School. Throughout her life, she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting and cooking. Edith had a heart for hospitality and giving to others. Her family was important to her. Edith died peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, with her family at her side on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was 91 years old. Edith is survived by her five children, Wava (Lawrence) Gingerich of Plain City, Ohio, Arlis (Loretta) Helmuth of Kalona, Keith (Laurie) Helmuth of Sarasota, Fla., Bev Helmuth of Sarasota, Fla., Curtis (Cande) Helmuth of Kalona and Doyle Helmuth of Sarasota, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Wendell (Bethany) Gingerich, Richard Gingerich, Zachary Hyman, Darin (Emily) Helmuth, Justin (Drew) Helmuth, Brandon (Kayla) Helmuth, Lance (McKenzie) Helmuth, Cierra Helmuth, Niva Helmuth, Jaimee Helmuth, Molly Helmuth and Makayla Helmuth; six great-grandchildren, Carston Gingerich, Elliana Gingerich, Luke Gingerich, Garrett Gingerich, Masynn Helmuth and Blakely Helmuth; two sisters, Verda Swartzendruber and Martha Bender; a brother: Vernon Ropp; and a brother-in-law, Leslie Hostetler, all of Kalona. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul, on Jan. 2, 2019; a son, Marcus Helmuth; and eight siblings, Esther Ropp, Lydia Gingerich, Ernest Ropp, Omer Ropp, Ella Mae Ropp, infant Mary Jane Ropp, her twin sister, Ada Gingerich, and Effie Baer. A private family service will be held Saturday, May 23, at the Fairview Mennonite Church in rural Kalona. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery. A public Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at the Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the state will be enforced at the visitation. A memorial fund has been established for Fairview Mennonite Church and Pleasantview Home Building Fund. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for Edith and her family.
Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2020