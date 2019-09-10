|
EDITH MAE WERLING Monticello Edith Mae Werling, 78, of Monticello, passed away Sunday night, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, Fry Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the next day, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tipton. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Edith was born to Andrew and Stella (Mentzer) Taylor on Aug. 8, 1941, in Coggon, Iowa. Edith graduated from Central City Community School and later married Kenneth Werling in Tipton on Dec. 14, 1979. She worked at Midland Forge for 27 years before retiring. Edith loved riding ATVs, camping and going to bluegrass festivals. Edith is survived by her husband, Kenneth Werling; sister, Zelda Huster of Missouri; daughter, Roxanne (Shawn) Behrends of Scotch Grove; sons, Lee (Becky) Werling and Devin (Sheila) Werling, both of Anamosa; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, two sisters, one son, one granddaughter and one grandson.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019