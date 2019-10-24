|
EDMUND "DOBBER" JOSEPH FRESE Norway Edmund "Dobber" Joseph Frese, 73, of Norway, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway, Iowa. Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery, Norway. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the parish hall. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Ed was born March 17, 1946, to Arthur and Loretta (Delaney) Frese in rural Watkins, Iowa. He attended Norway High School. Following school, he worked for Amana Woolen Mill, then for Quaker Oats for 37 years. While at Quaker Oats, Ed attended Reisch College of Auctioneering and began Ed Frese Auctioneering, where he enjoyed being the center of attention. On Oct. 17, 1968, Ed married Janet Thorne at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Together, they raised their family in Norway. Ed liked woodworking, the game of baseball and auctioneering for Pheasants Forever and other groups. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and taking his grandchildren fishing. He loved to travel with his wife, visiting all 48 continental states. Ed was a member of the County Conservation Board, Foresters and St. Michael's Catholic Church. Ed is survived by his wife, Janet of Norway; children, Chad (Jennifer) Frese of Montour, Marcie (Ed) Rowan of Earlville and Dana (Jeret) Jiras of Oxford; grandchildren, Molly, Marissa, Macy, Claire, Katelyn, Evelyn, Grace, Lee, Mason, Cole and Cale; siblings, Patricia Slycord of Norway, Charlene Wilhelm of Blairstown, Daniel (Shona) Frese of Norway and Gerald Frese of Watkins; and many more loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Raymond Frese; and brother, Richard Frese. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019