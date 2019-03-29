EDMUND M. "ED" GREEN Cascade Edmund M. "Ed" Green, 99, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Friends and relatives of Ed may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. and a KC rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Services for Edmund will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, with the Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post 528. He was born on May 18, 1919, in Cascade, son of Anton and Veronica (Lukan) Green. He received his education in the rural Cascade and former St. Mary's school. On May 8, 1952, he was united in marriage to Lucy Ramm at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade. She preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 1994. He farmed in the rural Cascade area and drove a livestock truck until 1952 when he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, where he worked for 28 years until his retirement. Ed was a World War II Army veteran, having served in the 473rd infantry. He was a member of the Cascade American Legion Post 528 for 64 years, a member of the Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council 930, a member of the 4th Degree Dubourg Assembly 1573, a lifetime member of the Cascade Sportsman's Club and a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade. He was an avid fisherman, he loved to hunt and he was a Chicago Cubs baseball fan. He is survived by one sister, Dolores Fagan of Cascade, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Janne Green of Cascade, Iowa, and Ruth Green of Dubuque, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Urban, Larry, Mel and Herb Green; two sisters, Gertrude Hirtz and Erma Green in infancy; and a sister-in-law, Catherine McNally. Special thanks to Deb Rohr, the staff at Riverbend, and the team at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, for their wonderful care. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary