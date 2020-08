Or Copy this URL to Share

EDNA ELLEN OLMSTED HEITMANN Keystone Edna Ellen Olmsted Heitmann died June 12, 2020, at the Keystone Care Center in Keystone. A private family graveside service will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at 201 2nd Ave., in Keystone. The family encourages guests to wear masks and practice social distancing at the gathering.



