EDNA FRANCES LINGO Cedar Rapids Edna Frances Lingo, 97, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Higley Mansion. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastor Diane Townsley. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Edna is survived by her nieces, Gloria (Julia) Blank of Minneapolis, Joy (Allen) Schmid of Clinton and Lisa (Kevin) Saunders of Winthrop; her nephews, Douglas Wachel of Twin Falls, Idaho, Gary (Sue) McDowell of Woodbury, Minn., Charles "Chip" (Judy) Lingo Jr. of Cedar Rapids, Clive (Sue) Lingo of Loveland, Colo., and Raymond (Marti) Blank of Stanford, Mont.; and her brother-in-law, Charles Lingo of Hiawatha. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Ed, on Jan. 26, 2016; her parents; sisters, Esther McDowell and Alma Blank; brother, Walter Wachal; sister-in-law, Ann Lingo; and nieces, Shirley McDowell and Terril Blank. Edna was born Sept. 4, 1922, in Coggon, daughter of Joseph and Anna Janko Wachal. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1940, and married Edward Lingo on June 1, 1941, on her parents' farm near Walker. Edna worked as an insurance clerk for Millhiser Smith Agency for 10 years, and the F.D. McCoy Agency for 25 years, retiring in 1984. She was a member of the Cedar Rapids History Center and the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library. Edna loved crafts, puzzles, reading and traveling with Ed. She and Ed traveled to every state west of the Mississippi and especially enjoyed their trip to Washington and northern California for their golden anniversary. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A special thank you to Judy for her wonderful attention to Edna, and the staff of Higley Mansion for their exceptional care. Memorials may be directed to National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library 1400 Inspiration Pl. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404; the Cedar Rapids History Center 800 Second Ave., SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403; or the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
