Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Edna Lingo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Lingo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Frances Lingo


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Frances Lingo Obituary
EDNA FRANCES LINGO Cedar Rapids Edna Frances Lingo, 97, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Higley Mansion. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastor Diane Townsley. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Edna is survived by her nieces, Gloria (Julia) Blank of Minneapolis, Joy (Allen) Schmid of Clinton and Lisa (Kevin) Saunders of Winthrop; her nephews, Douglas Wachel of Twin Falls, Idaho, Gary (Sue) McDowell of Woodbury, Minn., Charles "Chip" (Judy) Lingo Jr. of Cedar Rapids, Clive (Sue) Lingo of Loveland, Colo., and Raymond (Marti) Blank of Stanford, Mont.; and her brother-in-law, Charles Lingo of Hiawatha. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Ed, on Jan. 26, 2016; her parents; sisters, Esther McDowell and Alma Blank; brother, Walter Wachal; sister-in-law, Ann Lingo; and nieces, Shirley McDowell and Terril Blank. Edna was born Sept. 4, 1922, in Coggon, daughter of Joseph and Anna Janko Wachal. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1940, and married Edward Lingo on June 1, 1941, on her parents' farm near Walker. Edna worked as an insurance clerk for Millhiser Smith Agency for 10 years, and the F.D. McCoy Agency for 25 years, retiring in 1984. She was a member of the Cedar Rapids History Center and the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library. Edna loved crafts, puzzles, reading and traveling with Ed. She and Ed traveled to every state west of the Mississippi and especially enjoyed their trip to Washington and northern California for their golden anniversary. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A special thank you to Judy for her wonderful attention to Edna, and the staff of Higley Mansion for their exceptional care. Memorials may be directed to National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library 1400 Inspiration Pl. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404; the Cedar Rapids History Center 800 Second Ave., SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403; or the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -