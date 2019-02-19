EDNA GADIENT Monticello Edna Gadient, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Villages Assisted Living in Marion following a brief illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. A parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Father Paul Baldwin will officiate at the services. Memorials may be directed to the Federated Garden Club, Monticello Senior Dining and Monticello Fire Department. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving are six daughters, Jan (Thom) Otto, Sandi (Mark) Vanourny, Sheri (Pat) Recker, Connie (Jim) Fetzer, Carol (Dan) Meyer and Debra (Daren) Kaiser; nine grandchildren, Jamie Teague, Chad Vanourny, Natalie Driggers, Kerstin Recker Alexandre, Fallon Schwalbe, Molly Martin, Reagan Kaiser, Ryleigh Kaiser and Braden Kaiser; and 17 great-grandchildren, Selwyn Teague, Sawyer Teague, Sullivan Teague, Saelor Teague, Maitland Vanourny, Owen Vanourny, Evelyn Vanourny, Clayton Driggers, Grace Driggers, Emma Driggers, Annelise Driggers, Mary Katherine Driggers, Lochlan Alexandre, Fenly Schwalbe, Freya Schwalbe, Crew Schwalbe and Raelyn Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon Gadient (1990); son, Terry Gadient (1981); three brothers, Otto, Herman and Paul Steuri; and sister, Freida Eiben. Edna Louise Steuri was born Sept. 30, 1924, in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Adolph and Freida Legenhager Steuri. Edna attended Castle Grove No. 9 and graduated from Monticello community schools with the Class of 1943. She then took normal training while in school and became a teacher at Castle Grove No. 9. During World War II, Edna worked at the Iowa Ordinance Plant in West Burlington. Edna married Vernon Gadient on Feb. 6, 1946, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Rectory in Sand Springs. The couple lived in Texas and Colorado before moving back to Iowa. They farmed near Ryan for two years before farming with Vernon's father in southeast Delaware County. In addition to the regular demands of farm management, Edna also raised and processed 300 chickens each year. Following Vernon's death, Edna continued to operate the farm for nine years before she moved into Monticello. Edna loved to garden vegetables and flowers, sew, cook and bake. She enjoyed reading and painting in her spare time. Edna and Vernon were members of Farm Bureau in both Delaware and Jones counties. She was a member of the Federated Garden Club, Riverside Gardens and the Sacred Heart Parish. Edna liked to watch "Wheel of Fortune." She played all kinds of cards and enjoyed bingo and yahoo. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary