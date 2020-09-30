1/
Edna Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDNA G. HENRY Cedar Rapids Edna G. Henry, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Survivors include her children, Deborah Rose, Rick (Cathy) Henry, Donna (Randy) Hanson, Deena (Steve Neal) White and Rob (Annette) Henry Sr.; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Holly. Edna was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Martin and Julia (Toth) Volaric. She graduated from Scanlan School and soon after met the love of her life, Richard Henry. They married on Sept. 29, 1951, in Reno, Nev. Richard's military service and career took them to Anchorage, Alaska, back to Chicago, and then California before settling in Cedar Rapids in August 1969. Early in her career, Edna worked at JC Penney, in the school lunch room at Immaculate Conception, then for 23 years as a data processing clerk for Iowa Electric Light & Power. She retired in 1994. Being a grandmother to her many grandchildren was one of her favorite things. Edna loved to cook, work in her flower gardens and feed the birds and other backyard animals. She stayed busy with crocheting, needlepoint and playing dice and cards. Edna was an avid reader, especially the newspaper front to back before anyone else could touch it. Edna was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, volunteered at the Catherine McAuley Center, Grant Wood School and Cedar Valley Humane Society. She also enjoyed being an election poll worker for Linn County. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Diane Henry; granddaughters, Brooke White and Jody Ulch; brothers, Ernest Volaric, Steven Volaric and Charles Volaric; and sisters, Ema Friar, Helen Belz, Irene Bonadonna, Dorothy Guth and Julia Moore. Memorials are suggested to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please share your support and memories with Edna's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved