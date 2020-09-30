Edna Henry

EDNA G. HENRY Cedar Rapids Edna G. Henry, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Survivors include her children, Deborah Rose, Rick (Cathy) Henry, Donna (Randy) Hanson, Deena (Steve Neal) White and Rob (Annette) Henry Sr.; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Holly. Edna was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Martin and Julia (Toth) Volaric. She graduated from Scanlan School and soon after met the love of her life, Richard Henry. They married on Sept. 29, 1951, in Reno, Nev. Richard's military service and career took them to Anchorage, Alaska, back to Chicago, and then California before settling in Cedar Rapids in August 1969. Early in her career, Edna worked at JC Penney, in the school lunch room at Immaculate Conception, then for 23 years as a data processing clerk for Iowa Electric Light & Power. She retired in 1994. Being a grandmother to her many grandchildren was one of her favorite things. Edna loved to cook, work in her flower gardens and feed the birds and other backyard animals. She stayed busy with crocheting, needlepoint and playing dice and cards. Edna was an avid reader, especially the newspaper front to back before anyone else could touch it. Edna was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, volunteered at the Catherine McAuley Center, Grant Wood School and Cedar Valley Humane Society. She also enjoyed being an election poll worker for Linn County. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Diane Henry; granddaughters, Brooke White and Jody Ulch; brothers, Ernest Volaric, Steven Volaric and Charles Volaric; and sisters, Ema Friar, Helen Belz, Irene Bonadonna, Dorothy Guth and Julia Moore. Memorials are suggested to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please share your support and memories with Edna's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
