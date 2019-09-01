Home

EDNA L. ERIE Cedar Rapids Edna Lorene Erie, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. A Celebration of Edna's life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with Celebrant Julie Freese officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the chapel. Inurnment will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery at a later date. Edna was born Dec. 5, 1933, in Chester, Iowa, the daughter of George and Verda (Sproul) Blade. She married Glen Nordeen Erie on Oct. 24, 1948, in Northwood, Iowa. She was a hairstylist and owned and operated Edna's Beauty Shop in Mount Vernon for 35 years. She enjoyed traveling and watching NASCAR with Glen, crocheting, quilting, sewing and making noodles for loved ones. Thursday was her special Chick-fil-A day with her friends. Survivors include her daughters, Janice (Scott) Svejda of Cedar Rapids, Connie (Glen) Sterling of Hulett, Wyo., and Sandy (Steve) Gollobit of Mount Vernon; daughter-in-law, Marlene Frasher of Marion; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sister, Kathy Swancutt of Osage, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen, in 2011; son, Gary; daughter, Glenda; and two brothers, George and Bill. The family would like to especially thank the staff at Mercy Hospital, Oldorf Hospice House, Dr. Casey Boyles and Dr. Gordon Baustian. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
