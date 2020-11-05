EDNA M. WOLTER Dubuque Edna M. Wolter, 89, of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Luther Manor of COVID-19. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Church of the Nativity, with the Rev. Dustin Vu officiating. Burial to follow at Dubuque Memorial Gardens. No public visitation will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., is assisting the family. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page. Edna was born June 21, 1931, in Hopkinton, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Salome (Jaeger) Gudenkauf. She married Gerald Wolter on April 12, 1951, in Dyersville, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 1991. Edna was employed at World of Fabrics as the store manager for many years. She later was a bookkeeper at Ardan's and a tax assembler at Honkamp Krueger. She was a member of the Church of the Nativity Altar and Rosary Society. Edna enjoyed years of sewing and quilting, but her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her children, Diana (Dale) Wels, Debbie (Allan) Aasen, Susan (Ken) Wiezorek, David (Donna) Wolter and Joni (Herman) Meyer; her grandchildren, Kurt (Jody) Wels, Kim (Chad) Buske, Kelly (Mark) Cooper, Jeff (Camy) Aasen, Mike (Nicole) Aasen, Andrew (Chandra) Wiezorek, Mark (Petra) Wiezorek, Kevin (Taylor) Wolter, Kyle (Lacey) Wolter, Alexis (Jordon) Hansen, Natalie Meyer and Tim Meyer; 19 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Donna (Paul) Hammerand, Lloyd (Lois) Gudenkauf, Joyce Petersen, Mae Venneman, Flora Ornelas and John (Barb) Gudenkauf. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Patricia; a sister, Lois (Edwin) Fangmann; brothers, Carl Jr. (Mary), Al (Bernice) and Fay (Carol); and in-laws, Richard (Ann) Wolter, Rita Jaeger Dolter, Louis Jaeger, Joe Dolter, Joe Ornelas, Jack Venneman and Keith Petersen. Memorials in Edna's name may be given to Church of the Nativity or Luther Manor. Edna's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Luther Manor for their kind and attentive care of Edna.



