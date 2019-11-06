|
EDNA MAE BOONE WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Edna Mae Boone Williams, 93, died Oct. 28, 2019. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is caring for Edna and her family. She is survived by her daughter, Edna Rae Devore (Dale) of Yuma, Ariz.; one special grandson, David Zimmerman of Nokesville, Va.; stepdaughter, Connie Osborne (Kenneth) of Muscatine, Iowa; and several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her five brothers; her son, Johnny Williams; her stepson, Walter Williams; and, in June of this year, her husband, Ray Williams. Edna was born Sept. 8, 1926, in Memphis, Mo. When she was 2 years old the family moved to a farm near La Harpe, Ill. Edna worked in the office at Smulekoff's furniture store and later at Iowa National Insurance until it closed. She was a member of First Lutheran Church since 1954 and was active in many things there while her children were growing up. Later she was a member of Keenagers. Edna and Ray were mall walkers at Westdale Mall for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church. There will not be a memorial service.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019