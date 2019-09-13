|
|
EDNA MAE NELSEN EHRESMAN Tipton Edna Mae Nelsen Ehresman, 102, of Tipton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home. A time of visitation will be held at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Funeral services will follow the next day at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, also at Fry Funeral Home. A memorial fund has been established for Tipton Senior Dining Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Edna was born Jan. 3, 1917, in Tipton, Iowa, to James and Cora (Fowler) Hartley. After completing her education, Edna married Walter Nelsen on Jan. 17, 1934, in Rock Island, Ill. Together, they raised three daughters on their farm until death parted them in 1984. Edna was married to Carl Ehresman on Oct. 10, 1985, adding two stepsons to their family. Edna was a homemaker; past member of Tipton Women's Club, Women's Fellowship and for many years was a faithful member of Tipton United Church of Christ. She loved having coffee and playing cards with her friends. Edna is survived by two daughters, Betty Coonrod and Lola Maher; one stepdaughter-in-law, Helen Ehresman; one grandson, Kim (Oxana) Bascom; four granddaughters, Kathi (Lee) Kruze, Connie (Doug) Weber, Lisa (Steve) Vittetoe and Teri (Chuck) Hoy; eight stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and many stepgrand- and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Walter Nelsen; second husband, Carl Ehresman; four brothers, Dale Hartley, Harold Hartley, Paul Hartley and Bob Hartley; two sisters, Myrtle Montgomery and Dorothy Carson; daughter, Patricia Sterner; sons-in-law, John Sterner, Larry Coonrod and Robert Maher; and stepsons, Donzel Ehresman and Harold Ehresman.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019