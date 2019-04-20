EDNA MARIE SHEPHERD Williamsburg Edna Marie Shepherd was born March 8, 1929, near Victor, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Edna (Hiner) Tuttle. She graduated from Victor High School. In 1950, Edna was united in marriage to Dale Maudlin. To this union they were blessed with two children, Dennis and Debra. He later passed away in 1970. In 1971, she was united in marriage to Merrill Shepherd; he passed away in 1991. Edna was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes play basketball and football, spending time with family, word search puzzles and square dancing. Edna passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo at the age of 90 years. Edna is survived by a son, Dennis Maudlin of California; a daughter, Debra (Richard) Jones of Williamsburg; a stepson, Jeff Shepherd of Marengo; two grandchildren, Denny (Amy) Lawson of Marion and Amber (Justin) Larson of Williamsburg; a great-granddaughter, Sara Lawson of Marion; four step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Russell Tuttle of Malcom; two sisters-in-law, Lauralee Maudlin of California and Anita Border of Victor; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; four brothers, Bud, Earl, Patrick and Howard Tuttle; three sisters, Vera Tuttle, Fern McKusker and Delores Schmidt; and a great-granddaughter, Cherokee Niemann. Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Burial is in Ohio Cemetery near Ladora. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A general memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home is caring for Edna and her family. Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary