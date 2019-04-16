EDNA MITCHELL Monticello Edna Mitchell, 82, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Goettsch Funeral Home where friends may register after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Pastor Mike Cleeton will officiate at the services. Surviving are two sons, Dan (Joanne) Yousse, Monticello, and Dean (Pat) Yousse, Scotch Grove; a daughter, Judy Womack, San Diego, Calif.; four grandchildren, Melissa (Tom) Wersinger, Dubuque, Wayne (Amber) Yousse and Tracy (Kelly O'Reilly) Youssen, both of Monticello, and Jill Yousse, Maquoketa; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters-in-law, Bernice and Marlene Like. She was preceded in death by her husbands; infant daughter, Patricia Kay; two grandchildren, Andrea Parker and Craig Womack; a grandson-in-law, Rollie Schoenerr; two brothers, Ken and Bob Like; and four sisters, Laura Ehlts, Mary Pearson, Virginia McElmeel and Sally Prahl. Edna May Like was born Sept. 28, 1936, in Lovell Township, Jones County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Roy and Lillian Ambuehl. She received her education in the Monticello community schools. Edna married Dale E. Yousse in 1951. The couple had three children, Dan, Dean and Patricia. They divorced in 1958. Edna married George Rauch on May 27, 1959, in Queen City, Mo. The couple moved to the Mesa, Ariz., area where they owned and operated a scrambler carnival ride and traveled the United States with it. Edna later worked at C&L Trailers in the Mesa and Apache Junction, Ariz., area where she got trailers ready for sale. George preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2001. Edna married Leonard Mitchell on Feb. 6, 2005, in Las Vegas, Nev. The couple resided in Mesa. Leonard preceded her in death in 2015. Edna moved back to Monticello in March 2019 when her health began to decline. She loved to play cards, crochet, go to the casino, play slots and collect carousel items. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary