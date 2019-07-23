EDNA MAE (KEMP) STOOKESBERRY Cedar Rapids Edna Mae (Kemp) Stookesberry passed away July 20, 2019, at The Meth-Wick Community. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Marion Christian Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Edna was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Warren J. Kemp and Esther (Booze) Kemp. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Springville High School and Cedar Rapids Business College. Edna was a lifetime member of Marion Christian Church, where she served as treasurer, deaconess, on most committees, taught Sunday school, chaired the original Marion Christian Church Historical Committee and sang in the church choir for more than 50 years. She enjoyed working at Iowa Electric, Linn-Mar School and then the Marion Water Department for 19 years before her retirement. Edna was a stay-at-home mom until both children were in school, worked part time at school so she could be home during the summer, and began full-time work when they entered college. After retirement, she did volunteer work in various areas, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Edna loved working with people, helping anyone in need, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Chuck; a daughter, Deb (Paul) Heathcote of Providence, Utah; a son, Dave (Denise) Stookesberry of Glen Haven, Colo.; her grandchildren, Erik (Marissa) Heathcote of Minneapolis, Minn., Melissa and Elisha Heathcote of Providence and Katie (Andy Ralston) Stookesberry of Basalt, Colo.; a stepgrandson, John (Michelle) Kilper; stepgreat-grandsons, Cole and Reed Kilper of St. Louis, Mo.; a brother, William "Bill" (Sharon) Kemp of Marion; two nieces, Karen Kemp of Atkins and Kellee Evans of Cedar Rapids; and a nephew, Larry (Carol) White of Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edna's memory to Marion Christian Church, 1050 McGowan Blvd., Marion, IA 52302; The Meth-Wick Community, 1224 13th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405; Mercy Hospice, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233; or a . Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019